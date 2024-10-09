Solar power, a game-changer for Ghana’s energy sector – Prof. Owusu Ansah 

Professor Prince Owusu Ansah, Head of Department (HOD) for the Automobile Department of the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), has reiterated the need for the country to aggressively pursue the utilization of solar in the country’s energy mix.

He has therefore, endorsed the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia’s proposal to expand the use of solar power in the country, and said it would be a game-changer for Ghana’s energy sector.

Dr. Bawumia has promised that Ghana would make a paradigm shift from fuel-generated power supply to renewable energy-generated power supply under his government, if he wins the December general elections.

The move, according to the Vice President, was intended to cut down cost of power production, reduce power supply interruptions and high cost of power burden on consumers.

Prof Owusu Ansah said the solar power initiative would help reduce Ghana’s reliance on thermal power and provide a sustainable source of energy.

“The Vice President’s initiative to introduce solar power in Ghana will help alleviate the burden of high electricity cost and enhance energy self-sufficiency,” he stated, during a working visit of Prof. Kingsley Nyarko, Deputy Minister for Education in charge of technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), to KsTU.

The visit by the Deputy Minister was to know at first-hand, the position, progress, problems and prospects of the University, and discuss ways to address some of the challenges in the delivery of quality technical education at the university.

Prof. Owusu Ansah commended the government for providing the University with the required machines to help the students at the Automobile Department to acquire the necessary skills.

Source: GNA