I will make Obuasi great like Johannesburg – Independent parliamentary candidate

Mr Kofi Appianin Ennin, an Independent Parliamentary candidate for Obuasi West, says he will lead the charge to change the narrative and bring the needed development to the historic mining town of Obuasi, when given the opportunity in the December elections.

“I will make Obuasi great like Johannesburg”, he told an enthusiastic supporter at a health walk in Obuasi as part of his campaign towards the December general elections.

The popular mining town of Obuasi has often been criticized for lacking the needed development typical of a mining town.

Having mined gold since 1897, Obuasi mostly compared to Johannesburg, is very different from the South African city due to the obvious developmental disparities between the two.

Mr. Ennin outline his policies and programmes after the walk, emphases would be placed on the development of sports, health, tourism, roads, and other infrastructural development, as well as agriculture to boost the socio-economic activities and improve on the living conditions of the people.

Titled “My road map for the journey to foster growth, uplift lives and build the Obuasi communities for a brighter future”, the policies outlined in the agenda/ manifesto according to Mr. Ennin, were expected to bring development to the people and serve as a blueprint to resolving challenges in the Obuasi West constituency.

In the area of sports, Mr. Ennin noted that, he would make sure the newly formed Ashanti Gold F.C was highly motivated to secure the division one slot in the shortest possible time.

Obuasi has been without a premier league club since Ashgold SC was suspended by the GFA for their involvement in a match fixing scandal.

Mr. Ennin in his efforts to revive football in the mining town had formed a new division two side, known as Ashgold SC and said his intention was to guide the club to the Ghana premier league.

He has also promised to make sure Obuasi has its fair share of AstroTurf project and also organize and sponsor local football gala competitions as well as reviving colts’ league with equipment and funds, among others

On roads and Infrastructural development, he stated that he would advocate for the extensive construction of rural feeder roads to make it easier for farmers to transport their produce to the urban centres.

This, he said would include the construction of vital bridges linking agricultural hubs and the development of essential infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, shopping malls, and the ambitious rebuilding of the new Obuasi city.

Known to have supported more than 2,630 women traders with GH2 million interest free loans, the independent candidate said he would introduce the “Appianin Women Empowerment Scheme” to offer more support to women, empower them financially to be able to contribute meaningfully to their homes.

Additionally, he would establish a fund to take care of children with serious health conditions as part of efforts to improve the health needs of the people in the communities.

On small scale mining, Mr. Ennin said he would lead a team to negotiate with AngloGold Ashanti for them to hand over some of their abandoned mining sites to the community and make sure there was enough training on tools and equipment for the small-scale miners.

He again mentioned that proper mechanism would be instituted to ensure a safe environment for small scale miners to operate.

To ensure quality education, which he stressed, was the foundation of the future of the constituency, promised to uphold the free SHS program initiated by the NPP administration, provide ongoing training for teachers, and fast-track nursing education.

“We will encourage cultural education in schools and offer competitive scholarships to ensure that financial barriers do not hinder our talented youth”, the aspiring Parliamentary candidate added.

Source: GNA