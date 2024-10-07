Parliamentary candidate pays salaries of teachers in five communities

Mrs Joana Gyan Cudjoe, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Amenfi Central in the Western Region, has made a four-month salary advance payment for teachers in five communities within the Constituency.

The payment spans from this October to January next year.

The beneficiary schools included, Bredi D/A Basic School, Dwete D/A Basic School, Anomatewa DA/Primary School, Atonsu Community School, and House of Joy Preparatory School.

In an interview with the media, Mrs Cudjoe said the gesture was part of her vision to promote teaching and learning in the rural communities where there were not enough teaching staff.

She observed that the working conditions of teachers in those communities were poor, hence decided to motivate them to ensure proper teaching and learning environment to enhance educational outcomes in the constituency.

