Dr Bawumia is fully prepared to be president – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has affirmed his confidence in Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to effectively lead the country after him, saying he is “now fully prepared to be president.

“We all know all those vying to succeed me as president; I want you to give special consideration, special attention to my vice president, Mahamudu Bawumia.”

Speaking to stakeholders as part of his “Thank you visit” to the Upper East Region in Bolgatanga, the President touted Dr Bawumia as the most qualified candidate to continue the good works of his government for accelerated development.

“He has been by my side all through these eight years, and I know about his honesty, integrity, hard work, creativity and his love for Ghana.

“So that is why at the age of 80 and two-term president, I can say with confidence, I know who can continue the good works and help us to consolidate the gains,” he stressed.

President Akufo-Addo recalled knowing the Vice President for the first time in 2006 when the latter was then Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, saying his loyalty and truth telling over the years had been unmatched.

“Even though 2008 and 2012, we were unsuccessful, he continued to work with me.”

The President added: “Loyalty in public life is absolutely essential, you must work with people who when they say something to you, you know it is the truth not because they want you to hear it, that is this man, Dr Bawumia.

“He is extremely knowledgeable, very hard working and trustworthy and all these eight years he has been right next to president, he is now fully prepared for the office of president.”

He said the Vice President played key roles in the roll out of the numerous development projects doted across the country, which were impacting lives and communities.

Source: GNA