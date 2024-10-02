We will break the corruption – Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the Running Mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says the Party will use its eighth position on the ballot paper to break the corruption that has engulfed the country under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

A statement issued by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, Spokesman of the NDC Running Mate, copied to the Ghana News Agency said Prof Opoku-Agyemang made the revelation in her address to NDC supporters at Ayinase in the Ellembelle Constituency, as part of the second phase of her three-day campaign tour of the Western Region.

She urged the people to seize the opportunity on Election Day to break the hunger, suffering, poverty, and the high unemployment in the country.

“The Women’s Development Bank is coming, the National Apprenticeship Programme is coming, and the NDC is also bringing you the Big Push to create jobs”, she said.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang recalled that when the NDC was in government, the quality of

education was high and all secondary school students were in school at the same time; adding that there was also certainty about the academic calendar

She observed that in spite of the government’s rhetoric, secondary education has become costly as parents and guardians now pay more for the upkeep and academic needs of their children in school.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said Ghana needs a reset and urged electorates to vote for the NDC’s John Dramani Mahama in the Presidential Election on December 7, 2024, to enable him to fix the mess created by the government.

She said the country had been run aground by the NPP government, defaulted on its loan repayments and it would take the experience and hard work of Mr Mahama to navigate Ghana out of the mess created by the NPP Government

“Mr Mahama is a hardworking and trusted leader with a solid record of achievements. He built schools, markets, hospitals, roads, and many other infrastructure projects across the country when he led the country and he will do it again when elected,” Prof Opoku-Agyemang said.

Source: GNA