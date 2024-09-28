More than 30 CSOs condemn Ghana police violations of protesters’ rights

Some 34 Civil Society Organisations in Ghana (CSOs) have issued a statement condemning the Ghana police conduct against citizens protesting the deteriorating incidents of illegal mining in the country known as galamsey.

Last weekend, the police massed up about 2800 officers to indiscriminately arrest, detain protesters for several hours and put some of these protesters, including bystanders before court and got the courts to remand them in prison custody. The suspects were denied access to lawyers and visits by family members. The police also moved the suspects around making it impossible for family members and friends to find and offer them help while they were in police custody – some who fell ill, were also denied medical attention until later.

The CSOs expressed concerns about the deteriorating civic space and violations of human rights, condemning incidents of police manhandling, arbitrary arrests, detention without indication of location, and ill treatment of peaceful protesters over the past weekend in Ghana.

“These actions where and as confirmed represent a grave violation of human rights and further deteriorate Ghana’s standing as a democratic state committed to upholding human rights, including the right to peaceful assembly, freedom of speech, and the rule of law. The protests, which called for government accountability, highlighted public frustration over worsening economic conditions, rampant corruption, and the growing threat of illegal mining (galamsey) to the country’s water bodies, environment, and governance,” the statement said.

Noting that Ghana has long been celebrated as a beacon of democracy in West Africa; the groups said recent developments point to an alarming decline in its human rights record.

The statement copied to Ghana Business News, cited a Civicus’ ‘People Power Under Attack’ report which has downgraded Ghana’s civic space status to “Obstructed,” citing an increasing number of attacks on peaceful protests and restrictions on freedom of expression.

“Similarly, the World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders and findings from Afrobarometer reveal growing concern about the erosion of civil liberties and the culture of impunity surrounding these violations,” it added.

The statement further pointed out that the Constitution of Ghana, in Article 21, guarantees the right to peaceful assembly and protest.

“These rights are non-negotiable pillars of our democracy, and any attempt to curtail them undermines the fundamental freedoms of citizens. Protesters have the right to demonstrate lawfully; where there are breaches of the law, arrests are warranted. However, such arrests must be made lawfully, and the rights of those arrested, including the right to bail, must be fully respected,” it said.

