Ghana’s sustainable tourism masterplan inspires the world

On World Tourism Day 2024, the spotlight shines brightly on Ghana, a West African trailblazer that has emerged as the global standard-bearer for sustainable and responsible travel.

As the world grapples with the mounting consequences of overtourism – from environmental degradation and cultural erosion to economic imbalances – Ghana’s visionary approach to tourism development offers a transformative model, positioning the country as a beacon of hope in an industry seriously seeking a new path forward.

At the heart of Ghana’s strategy is a steadfast commitment to authenticity, sustainability, and meaningful community engagement – a holistic framework that not only addresses the very issues driving the worldwide criticism against mass tourism, but also provides travelers with the life-changing experiences they increasingly desire.

“Ghana is setting a new global benchmark for what responsible and sustainable tourism can and should look like in the 21st century,” said Kojo Derban, a conservation architect who has played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s tourism masterplan.

“By centering the preservation of our cultural heritage, the protection of our natural wonders, and the empowerment of local communities, we are offering travelers an unparalleled journey that speaks to the heart of their values and aspirations,” he added.

Central to Ghana’s tourism strategy is the promotion of its rich cultural heritage. Even though the country hosts vibrant festivals such as Homowo and Aboakyer, which are momentous cultural celebrations that reflect the traditions and values of local communities and urban cultures, these communities have historically substantial architecture that are quickly attracting tourists and enthusiasts from around the globe.

Mr. Derban, an architect in the field of conservation and preservation of architectural heritage, emphasizes this point: “Ghana is setting a new benchmark for tourism in Ghana through architectural heritage.”

Through indigenous, colonial and modern architecture built through past centuries, will give visitors genuine insights into Ghanaian life and history, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of the culture.

At the core of this transformative approach is a resolute commitment to authentic cultural immersion. Unlike destinations where local cultures have been commodified and reduced to mere tourist spectacles, Ghana’s vibrant festivals, such as the Ogua Fetu Afahye, the Asafotufiam, Hogbetsotso, and the Akwasidae, provide visitors with unparalleled insights into the country’s rich traditions and ways of life. These celebrations remain true to their roots, prioritizing community and cultural significance over commercial interests, offering travelers a rare glimpse into the living, breathing essence of Ghanaian identity.

The Ogua Fetu Afahye, celebrated by the people of Cape Coast, is a festival that showcases the rich cultural heritage of the Fante people. It features traditional dances, music, and the re-enactment of historical events, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the vibrant rhythms and customs of the region.

Equally impressive is Ghana’s approach to environmental conservation, which stands in stark contrast to the exploitative practices seen in many over-touristed destinations. The country’s national parks, such as the iconic Mole and Kakum, offer sustainable wildlife viewing experiences that minimize the impact on fragile ecosystems – a far cry from the overcrowded and environmentally damaging safaris that have become the norm in popular safari destinations across the continent. These national parks employ cutting-edge conservation strategies, including the use of renewable energy, strict visitor quotas, and comprehensive waste management systems, ensuring that the natural wonders are preserved for generations to come.

Significantly, Ghana’s tourism development is guided by a strong emphasis on community-based initiatives that empower local residents and preserve traditional ways of life. Projects like the Nzulezu Stilt Village and eco-lodges in the Volta Region such as Amedzofe Eco-Lodge, Wli Waterfalls Eco-Lodge, Nkwanta Eco-Resort, and Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary Eco-Lodge ensure that the economic benefits of tourism flow directly to the communities, creating opportunities for entrepreneurship and safeguarding the integrity of cultural heritage. This model stands in direct opposition to the displacement and economic imbalances that have plagued many mass tourism hotspots around the world.

“Ghana is not just offering an alternative to mass tourism; it is setting a new global standard for the travel industry,” said Dr. Nana Baah Wiredu, a tourism consultant. “By prioritizing sustainability, authenticity, and ethical practices, Ghana is addressing the very concerns that are driving the backlash against overtourism while providing travelers with the meaningful, transformative experiences they so desperately seek.”

As the world grapples with the mounting challenges posed by mass tourism, Ghana’s approach to sustainable and responsible travel has garnered widespread international acclaim. The country’s firm commitment to preserving its cultural heritage, protecting its natural wonders, and empowering local communities has positioned Ghana as a leader in the global movement towards conscious and transformative travel.

This commitment is manifested through a comprehensive set of strategic initiatives, including the expansion of community-based tourism projects, investment in sustainable infrastructure, strengthening of destination management systems, enhancement of visitor education and awareness, protection and promotion of cultural heritage, and the development of a robust sustainability certification program. The government has also implemented progressive policies that incentivize eco-tourism ventures, provide tax breaks for businesses that adopt sustainable practices, and mandate environmental impact assessments for all new tourism developments.

“Ghana’s tourism masterplan is a blueprint for the future of the industry,” Mr. Derban asserted. “By demonstrating that it’s possible to develop a thriving tourism sector while prioritizing sustainability and community engagement, Ghana is setting an example that other destinations around the world would be wise to follow.”

Peace and democracy: A cornerstone of Ghana’s tourism success

As Ghana celebrates its achievements in sustainable tourism, the country is also navigating a crucial moment in its democratic journey. The 2024 general elections, scheduled for December, underscore the vital link between peace, good governance, and a thriving tourism industry.

“Ghana’s commitment to peaceful elections is not just a matter of national importance; it’s integral to our tourism strategy,” explained Dr. Kwame Adu-Mensah, a political analyst and tourism expert.

“Our reputation as a stable, peaceful democracy is a key attraction for international visitors. It’s what sets us apart in the region and contributes significantly to our appeal as a sustainable tourism destination.”

The government, in collaboration with civil society organizations and international partners, has implemented a comprehensive peace-building initiative in the lead-up to the elections. This initiative includes voter education programmes, conflict resolution workshops, and media training on responsible reporting, all aimed at ensuring a smooth and peaceful electoral process. Ghana’s approach to the elections reflects the same principles that guide its tourism development – inclusivity, sustainability, and community engagement.

“Peace is the bedrock upon which our sustainable tourism model is built,” added Kojo Derban. “Without peace, we cannot protect our natural resources, preserve our cultural heritage, or provide the safe, enriching experiences that travelers seek. Our approach to the elections reflects the same principles that guide our tourism development – inclusivity, sustainability, and community engagement.”

The focus on maintaining peace during the election period aligns perfectly with the upcoming World Tourism Day 2024 theme of “Tourism and Peace” to be hosted in Georgia. Ghana’s efforts serve as a prime example of how political stability and peaceful democratic processes contribute to a country’s appeal as a tourism destination.

Moreover, Ghana’s commitment to peaceful elections resonates with the growing trend of “peace tourism” – a niche market that attracts visitors interested in learning about conflict resolution, peacebuilding, and democratic processes. The country’s success in maintaining stability through multiple electoral cycles has become a point of interest for international observers and tourists alike.

“By prioritizing peace in our electoral process, we’re not just safeguarding our democracy – we’re enhancing our tourism product,” Dr. Adu-Mensah noted.

“Visitors can witness first-hand how a nation can navigate political transitions while maintaining its commitment to sustainable development and cultural preservation,” he said.

Looking ahead: United Nations World Tourism Day 2024 in Georgia

As we celebrate Ghana’s achievements on United Nations World Tourism Day 2024, it’s worth noting that the global tourism community is already looking ahead to next year’s celebration. The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) declared that Georgia will host World Tourism Day 2024 on September 27, under the theme “Tourism and Peace.”

This theme resonates strongly with Ghana’s approach to sustainable tourism, emphasizing the industry’s potential to foster understanding between cultures and support reconciliation processes. The choice of theme underscores the growing recognition that tourism can be a powerful force for positive change, not just economically, but also in promoting global peace and understanding.

Since its inception in 1980, World Tourism Day has been celebrated annually on September 27, commemorating the adoption of the UN Tourism Statutes in 1970. The selection of Georgia as the host country for 2024 highlights the global nature of the tourism industry and the importance of sharing best practices across different regions.

As Ghana continues to lead the way in sustainable tourism practices, the event in Georgia presents an opportunity to further amplify these efforts on a global stage. The focus on “Tourism and Peace” aligns perfectly with Ghana’s community-centric approach, demonstrating how responsible tourism can contribute to fostering peace and understanding between nations and cultures.

On this World Tourism Day, as the global community reflects on the industry’s past, present, and future, Ghana’s shining example serves as a powerful demonstration to the transformative potential of sustainable tourism. By embracing a holistic, community-centric approach and prioritizing peace and democratic stability, the West African nation has not only addressed the pressing issues plaguing the industry but has also positioned itself as a trailblazer, inspiring other destinations to reimagine the role of travel in fostering a more equitable, environmentally conscious, and culturally enriching world. As the global tourism community looks forward to the 2024 celebration in Georgia, Ghana’s model of sustainable tourism, strengthened by its commitment to peaceful democratic processes, continues to light the way toward a more peaceful and interconnected global community.

By Innocent Samuel Appiah

