Ghana optimistic about early completion of Abidjan-Lagos corridor project – Minister

Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minister of Roads and Highways, has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to working with relevant ministers in the sub-region for the early completion of the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Development Project.

He pledged to “work vigorously and enthusiastically towards achieving the vision of a seamless and integrated ECOWAS, of which this corridor project is a key milestone.”

The Minister gave the assurance at the 21st Ministerial Steering Committee Meeting for the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor project, in Lagos, Nigeria, over the weekend.

The Meeting brought together Roads and Infrastructure Ministers, technical experts, project directors, engineers and stakeholders from the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Member Countries (CMCs) of Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin and Nigeria to deliberate on the project implementation.

The Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Project is a 1,028km multinational highway initiated by the Heads of State and Government of the five (5) Corridor Countries to connect the countries and bring economic development to their citizens and the entire community.

The ECOWAS Commission is the Executing Agency, through its Directorate of Transport, until the operationalisation of the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Management Authority.

It is the supranational body that has been mandated to construct, manage, and operate the corridor for and on behalf of Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, and Togo.

About 576km of the corridor passes through Ghana.

An assessment of the economic viability of the Abidjan Lagos Corridor Highway Development Project has identified Ghana’s section of the planned road infrastructure as the most economically viable route under the project.

Mr Asenso-Boakye pledged to work with dedication and to collaborate closely with his fellow ministers and stakeholders to ensure the timely completion of the project.

“I am fully prepared to go beyond the traditional protocols and bureaucratic hurdles, when necessary, to achieve the swift and successful implementation of this project, which is of immense importance to the region,” he stressed.

The Minister also expressed excitement that the key technical studies of the project, comprising the detailed design, trade and transport facilitation, spatial development initiative and road safety audit were nearing completion.

“We must prioritise holding the board’s inauguration as soon as possible so that the Authority can move forward with the designs and reports and transition from this stage to the implementation phase, which I believe is what the communities along the corridor are eagerly awaiting,” he urged.

Source: GNA