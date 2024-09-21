Ghana government developing new Bill to regulate aquaculture practice

The government is developing a new bill to regulate marine fishing and aquaculture practice in the country.

The Fisheries and Aquaculture Bill, when passed into law, would help modernise and harmonise the management of the fisheries sector.

It would also help to promote responsible and sustainable aquaculture practice and curb the harmful effect of climate change on aquaculture and prevent habitat degradation.

Mr Eric Baah, Director of Policy Planning, Budgeting, Monitoring and Evaluation at the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MOFAD), speaking at a two-day workshop on the draft Bill in Kumasi, said it was important to strengthen the regulation and law of aquaculture practice to ensure the promotion and sustainability of the sector.

The new law would help encourage proper fishing practices, support aquaculture development, and ensure compliance with national and international obligations.

The workshop aimed at providing a platform for local fishers and industry players to contribute to shaping the legal framework that would guide the sustainable use of the country’s aquatic resources

It was also to enable stakeholders contribute critical ideas towards more effective policies for the sector

Mr. Baah pointed out that, inland fisheries and aquaculture played essential roles in the promotion of the country’s food security, rural livelihoods, and economic development.

They provided crucial source of protein to millions of people and supported job creation.

He said the sustainability of these benefits was however, being threatened by climate change, overfishing, and other unhealthy and unregulated aquaculture practices.

The use of harmful chemicals has also destroyed fish reproduction.

The fisheries and agriculture Bill, he said, would help address these challenges confronting the sector and curb the irregularities, while boosting growth and opportunities in the sector.

He noted that about three million people in the country depended on aquaculture and marine resources for their livelihoods and there was the need to review the law to effectively regulate and improve the sector to protect jobs.

Mr Baah said the effective development of the sector had great potential of improving food security and enhancing the wellbeing of families.

He called on the stakeholders to help forge a path towards a more prosperous future for aquatic operators.

Madam Doris Yeboah, Legal Review Consultant Team Member for MOFAD, said aquaculture operators must draw a waste disposal plan so that they did not destroy the environment.

She said some management and control measures on their operations were necessary to produce effective outcomes.

She said the Ministry, in collaboration with the Forestry Commission (FC), Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as well as, the Wildlife Division, were working to protect wetlands, preserve aquatic environment and promote regeneration of fish.

Madam Yeboah said the registration and licensing of fishing boats and canoes would also be intensified to prohibit illegal unreported and unregulated fishing on Ghana’s fishing waters.

Mr Issifu Basideen, an aquaculture operator, from Tamale, indicated that marketing had been a major challenge for him due to some cultural beliefs in the northern region.

He appealed to the government to put them on the School Feeding Programme for the caterers to purchase the fish directly from them to cook for the school children.

He also called for the regulation of the prices of the feed for the fishes.

