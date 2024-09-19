KT Hammond says 58 factories built under 1D1F in Ashanti Region

The government, through the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative, supported the establishment of 58 new manufacturing and industrial companies in the Ashanti region.

Out of this, 31 have been completed and they are in full operation.

Some of the companies are Spring and Bolt Company Limited in Kumasi, Boris ‘B’ farms in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District, Miros Farms in the Sekyere-Kumawu district, Skylines Steel Company Limited at Ejisu and Anok Jess Farms at Sekyere South District.

Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond, Minister for Trade, and Industry, who made this known, said the government was committed to support the private sector to grow and expand to create more jobs for the youth and boost the national economy.

He was speaking at the commissioning of a Business Resource Centre (BRS) at Adansi-Asokwa in the Ashanti region.

The BRC, which was financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD), aimed at providing full range of business development services, investment facilitation and information services for potential and existing entrepreneurs as well as business enterprises in the district.

It will also provide business training, capacity building, facilitate access to the market and provide business counselling.

Mr. Hammond, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi-Asokwa, said Ghana was positioning itself as the manufacturing hub, hence the establishment of factories in 142 districts under the government’s 1D1F policy.

He said, steps had been taken to realign Rural Enterprises Programme with active involvement of Ghana Enterprise Foundation (GEF), to ensure the efficient operation of the BRCs.

Mrs. Kosi Yankey Ayeh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GEF, said Ghana had invested so much in the youth to provide them with sustainable employable skills.

“No government has invested so much in the youth, more than the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government,” she stated and pointed out that, the facility would serve as a one -stop shop for business development.

Mr. Andrew Adu Boahene, District Chief Executive for Adansi-Asokwa, said the BDC would serve other neighbouring communities in the Adansi enclave.

It would harness the potential of craftsmen and artisans and produce more business minded people from the area.

He urged the youth in the community to tap into this opportunity and build a future for themselves.

Source: GNA