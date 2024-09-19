CMC, Ghana Shippers’ Authority agree on 5% increase in freight charges for 2024/2025 cocoa season  

The Cocoa Marketing Company (CMC), the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA), and 17 shipping lines have agreed to an average of five per cent increase in the basic freight rate for the 2024/2025 cocoa season.

However, the Bunker (Fuel) Adjustment Factor (BAF) remains the same as last year.

The new rates, based on last year’s negotiations, will come into effect on 1st October 2024.

In a media statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the CMC said the agreement provided stability for Ghana’s cocoa export sector, which was crucial to the nation’s economy.

The statement said shipping rates for cocoa per tonne to various global destinations for the 2024/2025 season were €56.72 to Northern Europe, €64.83 to Estonia, €63.67 to Mediterranean Europe, between $105.46 and $111.39 to the Far East, and $122.05 to Brazil.

The statement said the primary factors influencing the increment were global market conditions impacting shipping and logistics worldwide.

According to the statement, maintaining competitive freight rates for Ghana’s cocoa, particularly in light of increasing competition from neighbouring countries, was also a key consideration for the increment.

The statement said some of the shipping lines involved in the negotiations included Arkas Line, Maersk Line, Mediterranean Shipping Company, Gold Star, ZIM Shipping Lines, Grimaldi, Messina Lines, Pacific International Line (PIL), UNICARGO, Breadbox Shipping Lines, and Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL).

The Cocoa Freight Negotiation is an essential annual event that brings together key stakeholders in Ghana’s cocoa export sector.

The primary aim of these negotiations is to agree on freight rates for the upcoming cocoa season.

The rates are critical as they influence the cost of transporting cocoa beans from Ghana globally.

Mr. Kwesi Baffour Sarpong, Chief Executive Officer, GSA, expressed gratitude to the shipping lines for their ongoing partnership with Ghana.

He commended them for their vital role in facilitating international trade, acting as trusted intermediaries between the Cocoa Marketing Company and global buyers.

Mr Sarpong noted that, despite the Western Region being the primary source of the nation’s cocoa, many shipping lines had been reluctant to call at the Takoradi Port to transport the commodity.

However, with YilPort’s recent commencement of operations at the Takoradi Port, he is optimistic that the situation would improve.

“With YilPort’s entry, which brings advanced technology, efficient handling systems, and international expertise, the cocoa export process will become more streamlined and quicker,” he said.

“The improved port infrastructure and services provided by YilPort are expected to reduce delays, minimise costs, and ensure that cocoa shipments reach their global destinations in optimal condition. This development will not only bolster Ghana’s cocoa trade but also reinforce the country’s reputation as a reliable exporter on the global stage,” Mr Sarpong said.

He expressed gratitude to the Minister of Transport (MoT), Mr. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, and the Ministry for the guidance throughout the process.

Source: GNA