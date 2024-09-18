“Enough is Enough” Demo: NDC leadership presents petition to EC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) leadership presented a petition to the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) as part of its “Enough Is Enough” demonstration in Accra.

Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Chairperson of the NDC, delivered the petition to Mr. Samuel Tettey, Deputy EC Chairperson in Charge of Operations.

The NDC petitioned for an independent forensic assessment of the voter register and the EC’s IT systems, alleging that the roll had been compromised.

The party urged the EC to convene a stakeholder meeting with all political parties, civil society organisations, and relevant foreign institutions, such as ECOWAS and the African Union, to discuss the forensic audit.

In addition, the EC should commit to disclose and make public the findings of the forensic audit to ensure transparency and accountability.

Mr. Asiedu Nketia said the EC needed to reassess the electoral process because the current system was “compromised”.

He added that the EC should put in place measures to prevent future manipulation of the register.

Mr. Asiedu Nketia asked the EC to follow its slogan of transparency, fairness, and integrity to ensure a peaceful and transparent election process.

He emphasized that those actions were important to achieve a free, fair, and transparent election.

The NDC also presented the petition to Parliament.

Mr. Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Majority Leader, and Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority Leader, accepted it on behalf of the Speaker of Parliament.

Source: GNA