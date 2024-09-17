Ghana impact assessment association condemns inadequate government actions against galamsey

Despite the obvious destructive impacts of illegal mining or galamsey in Ghana, the government appears to be looking on helplessly as the destruction continues to wipe out forest reserves, pollute water bodies and poison the country.

In the face of the existential threats that have continued with impunity, a lot of groups are calling for urgent action to end the menace. Joining its voice to the calls is the Ghana Affiliate of the International Association for Impact Assessment (IAIA).

The group says it is deeply concerned by the continued degradation of the environment due to illegal artisanal small-scale gold mining, popularly known as galamsey.

“Despite various promises and interventions by the government, galamsey remains rampant, destroying our forests, polluting our water bodies, and jeopardizing the livelihoods of thousands of Ghanaians. The environmental damage caused by this illegal activity threatens not only our ecosystems but also our national security and economic development,” the group said in a press statement copied to Ghana Business News.

The group laments that it is troubling that despite the alarming rate of deforestation, soil degradation, and mercury contamination of rivers, the government’s actions have been inadequate in addressing these issues.

“We condemn this inadequacy and call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and all well-meaning Ghanaians to take immediate and decisive action to protect the country from irreversible environmental damage,” the statement said.

The statement notes that despite the President ordering the deployment of police and military forces to crack down on illegal small-scale mining due to growing calls for action and proposes several immediate short to medium term measures.

The group further urges the implementation of the recommendations without delay to effectively address the escalating issue and prevent further environmental degradation.

See the full statement below.