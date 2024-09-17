Ghana Cocoa Board announces closure of the 2023/2024 main crop season

The Ghana Cocoa Board has announced that the purchases for the 2024 light crop season ended at the close of business on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

A statement issued in Accra by Dr Emmanuel A. Opoku, a Deputy Chief Executive of COCOBOD said: “In order to assist the Licensed Buying Companies to obtain the final returns from up-country, COCOBOD had decided that returns on the declared purchases will be accepted up to 4:00pm on Thursday September 19, 2024.”

Meanwhile, the purchasing of the 2024/2025 main crop season commenced on Wednesday September 11, 2024.

It said the producer price to be paid at all buying centres was GH₵1,400 per load of 30 kilograms for Grade I and II cocoa beans naked ex-scale or GH₵3,000.00 per bag of 64 kilograms gross.

It said a tonne of 16 bags was GH₵48,000.00.

Source: GNA