Asantehene lauds Ewe community for positive contributions to Ashanti Region

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, has commended the Ewe community in the Ashanti Region for contributing to the socio-economic growth of the Region.

The community, he said, should continue to be dedicated to the cause of the Region, sustaining the harmonious relations with other tribal groups to foster peace and unity.

The Asantehene gave the advice in a message delivered on his behalf by Nana Adubofour Kwaw II, Otumfuo Gyaasehene, at a durbar in Kumasi to climax the “Eweza 2024”, a traditional celebration by the Ewe community to showcase its cultural heritage, honour the ancestors and also seek blessings for the people.

The programme was organised under the auspices of the Council of Ewe Chiefs in the Ashanti, Ahafo and Bono Regions in collaboration with the Manhyia Palace.

It was held on the theme: “Unite, Progress and Keep the Peace”, and characterised by some cultural activities, including a candle light procession, reconciliation rite (Nugbuidodo), remembrance of the departed souls and traditional dancing and drumming.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu noted that inter-tribal harmony was vital in building a prosperous nation.

Consequently, the Manhyia Palace would not relent in embracing all tribal groups in the Ashanti Region to enhance cultural diversity and unity of purpose, he assured.

He urged the Ewe community to take advantage of the historic celebration in assessing its activities to ensure a prosperous future.

Former President John Dramani Mahama, in a speech read on his behalf, stressed the need for peaceful co-existence among Ghanaians.

The rich cultural diversity in the society ought to be sustained, he advised, and asked the people to always cherish good neighbourliness.

Torgbiga Mawufeame Fugah, President of the Council, said the Ewe community was grateful to the Asantehene for his tolerance and support to the community.

He cited how the King had over the years maintained healthy relationship with Ewes in the Ashanti Region, bringing them on board in most activities at the Manhyia Palace, the seat of the Asantehene.

He called on members of the community to give their all in matters concerning the progress of Ewes, while maintaining good relations with all tribal groups.

Torgbui Sri III, the Awomefia of Anlo, asked the people to always be law-abiding and focus on issues promoting peaceful co-existence.

He lauded Torgbiga Fugah for his dedication to the cause of humanity and commitment to the society’s growth and development.

Source: GNA