Stop galamsey now to save environment – IFMA

The International Facility Management Association (IFMA), Ghana Chapter, has expressed concern over the continual widespread destruction of Ghana’s natural resources, particularly through illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.

“…As an association focused on sustainable facility and environmental management, we issue this urgent call to all Ghanaians.

“Galamsey must stop now! We are on the verge of losing the battle against illegal mining as a nation. The consequences of our inaction are too dire to ignore. The land, water, and resources we destroy today are the very foundation on which future generations depend,” the IFMA said.

A statement signed by Mr Sampson Opare-Agyemang, President, IFMA Ghana Chapter, issued on Friday, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra.

It said the risks posed by illegal mining were not new to the citizens.

“By now, every citizen of Ghana is aware of the damage galamsey brings. We have seen rivers once teeming with life turn into toxic sludge. Forests that provided clean air and biodiversity are now barren wastelands. Our country’s agricultural lands, vital for food production and livelihoods, have been devastated.

“The destruction of our environment is akin to “killing the hen that lays the golden egg.”

Short-term financial gains from galamsey come at the expense of long-term sustainability, threatening the very survival of our economy, our communities, and our future generations,” it said.

The continuation of galamsey would cause long-term harm because water bodies, which served as the lifeblood for millions of Ghanaians and other countries, were now heavily contaminated with alleged mercury and other harmful chemicals.

“Farmers are losing their arable lands to illegal miners, putting food security at risk,” the statement said.

“The forests, which act as the lungs of our country, are being indiscriminately cleared, contributing to climate change and leaving future generations to inherit an unlivable environment.”

It urged Ghanaians not to let political differences divide them in the fight against illegal mining, and the devastation caused by galamsey affected every Ghanaian, regardless of political affiliation, tribe, or social status.

“…Now is the time to put aside our political colours and unite for the common good. The fight against galamsey must be a collective effort. Every institution, every citizen, and every leader must take ownership of this battle if we are to succeed,” it said.

“As an African proverb says, when there is no enemy within, the enemies outside cannot hurt you.”

“Our internal divisions weaken our resolve. Let us unite as one nation, with one purpose: to save our environment and secure the future of Ghana.”

“In the words of an African proverb; The earth is not given to you by your parents; it is loaned to you by your children.”

“We must leave behind a healthy, thriving environment for the generations yet to come. The future belongs to them, and we must not allow our selfish interests to destroy their inheritance.”

The IFMA Ghana urged Ghanaians to act, noting that the time for discussion had passed.

“Now is the time for action. Illegal mining must stop. We cannot afford to wait another day. Our environment, our economy, and our children’s future depend on it.”

It reaffirmed its commitment as custodians of the natural environment, adding; “We will continue to work with the government, civil society, and local communities to promote responsible mining practices, reforestation projects, and environmental restoration initiatives.”

“Together, we can reclaim our lands and secure a brighter future for all.”

The future of Ghana lies in our hands. Let us act now, or risk leaving a legacy of destruction for generations to come.”

While applauding the media for its outstanding work in exposing the horrors of Galamsey and drawing attention to an issue that threatened the country’s very survival, the IFMA noted that it was not time to rest.

“The media must rise like never before. You are the watchdogs of society – keep this issue at the forefront until the change we all seek is realized.”

“Do not stop talking about galamsey until we see the rivers run clear again until the forests regenerate, and until Ghana can truly boast of its rich natural resources once more,” it urged.

