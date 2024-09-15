Austria opens new Embassy in Accra

The bilateral relations between Ghana and Austria have taken a significant step forward with the opening of the new Austrian Embassy in Accra.

The embassy’s opening marks a pivotal moment in the diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries.

The new embassy, located in the same building as Suncity Apartment in Osu, on the Labadi stretch, is set to further enhance diplomatic engagement and foster stronger economic and cultural ties between Austria and Ghana.

Mr Jackson Alexander Schallenberg, Austria Federal Minister for European and International Affairs, speaking at the opening of the `Embassy at its temporary location, said it marked a milestone in the long-standing relationship between Ghana and Austria.

He said, “Ghana is a beacon of stability, possibility, opportunity and optimism”, and that fostering a people-to-people, economic and trade partnership was non-negotiable.

The Minister described the partnership between Ghana and Austria as mutually beneficial and said the future prosperity of the two countries would depend on a stronger partnership.

The partnership between the two countries, Mr Schallenberg said, was a sign of commitment, mutual trust, and utmost belief in the potential of the opportunities the partnership and friendship could hold.

“We are bringing our bilateral relations to a new level,” he emphasized, thanking Ghana for the “extremely promising friendship”.

The Austrian Federal Minister reiterated that the future prosperity of Europe depended on the partnership with Africa, and that “Ghana is a strong and logical partner”.

He said Ghana and Austria had common approaches based on the rule of law, international law, democracy, and common values.

Mr Schallenberg, therefore, expressed Austria’s desire to further deepen economic ties, and increase trade, investment, and people-to-people contact, stressing those Austrian businesses operated without hidden political agendas.

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, said Ghana had looked forward to the opening of an Austrian Embassy in Accra and that it was the highlight of the relations between the two countries – “one of promise”.

She acknowledged the uninterrupted historical links between the two countries which dated back to the 1960s, stating that there was the need to further expand the frontiers of those relations and cooperation at bilateral and multilateral levels.

“I believe this is the time to say that our two nations have come a really long way,” she said, adding that through their political engagements, the two countries had discovered areas to concentrate on for bilateral cooperation.

One of the key areas, she noted, was in trade, urging Austrian businesses to seize opportunities in Ghana with its access to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and its vast market of 1.3 billion people.

Among others, the Austrian delegation, which includes business leaders, will participate in a Business Breakfast meeting on enhancing commercial ties.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey, therefore, expressed optimism that such an economic partnership would be beneficial to both countries and translate into job opportunities, particularly for Ghanaians.

As part of the visit, two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed to enhance bilateral relations.

These agreements cover cooperation in areas such as development, mobility, migration, and labor market access for dependents of diplomatic staff.

Additional MoUs on health, education, and natural resources are scheduled to be signed at the business forum.

Source: GNA