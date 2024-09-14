NMCG calls for immediate actions to address impact of galamsey

The National Muslim Conference of Ghana (NMCG) has called for urgent action to address the destructive effects of illicit mining, or “galamsey,” on Ghana’s ecology and natural resources.

It emphasized the need for a comprehensive discussion on responsible mining practices that protected the environment and promoted sustainable development.

A statement issued in Accra on Friday and signed by Alhaji Inusah Mohammed Baba, General Secretary, NMCG, said the Muslim community was deeply concerned about the alarming rate at which illegal mining activities were destroying water bodies, forests, and agricultural lands.

It said the pollution of rivers and streams with harmful chemicals like mercury and cyanide, as well as excessive sedimentation, had made it increasingly difficult for the Ghana Water Company to treat and supply clean water to millions of Ghanaians.

“The concerns of the Muslim community emanate from our belief that the human body must be in its highest form of purity, sanctity, and good health, if the soul of the human being is to continue to dwell in the land peacefully for the purpose of worship and submission to Allah.

“The present state of our water bodies cannot guarantee the needed sanctity and healthy body of mankind,” the statement said.

The NMCG urged the government to declare a state of emergency and deploy security forces to all affected areas to halt those activities immediately.

The government should also implement stringent regulations and monitoring systems to ensure that mining companies adhere to environmental standards.

It should introduce alternative livelihood programmes that provide sustainable income opportunities for communities affected by the ban on illegal mining.

“Government must also invest in the rehabilitation and reclamation of degraded lands, including reforestation projects and the restoration of abandoned mining sites, and intensify public education and awareness campaigns to educate citizens about the long-term effects of illegal mining on water resources, health, and the environment,” it added.

The statement said the NMCG was committed to working with the government, civil society, and other stakeholders to find lasting solutions to the matter.

“We believe that by prioritizing environmental protection and sustainable development, Ghana can strike a balance between economic growth and the preservation of our natural heritage for present and future generations,” it said.

Source: GNA