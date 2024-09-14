Jamestown Fishing Harbour commissioned

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Friday officially commissioned the state-of-the-art Jamestown fishing Harbour complex in Accra.

The new harbour complex, constructed with a $60-million grant from China, is expected to transform the local economy, generate employment, improve the lives of fisherfolks and increase domestic fish production.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the President emphasized the symbolic and practical importance of the new facility.

“This moment is the culmination of years of effort and the realization of a long-held dream that began as far back as 1965.

“Promises were made, hopes were raised, but no substantial action was taken—until now. Today, we move beyond rhetoric to action,” he said.

The initiative, which had been in the works for decades, will fulfill the Akufo-Addo government’s promise to restore Ghana’s fishing industry and raise the living standards of local fisherfolks.

President Akufo-Addo expressed satisfaction with the project’s completion.

He recalled the day in December 2018 when he cut the sod for the project, as well as the skeptics who doubted the harbour’s completion.

“In October 2020, I returned to inspect the progress, and today, here we stand together as witnesses to the fulfilment of that commitment,” he said.

Highlighting the socio-economic significance of the project, the President said the harbour was an investment in the future of the community, and a symbol of hope and proof of the resilience and determination of the people.

“This is a concrete manifestation of what we can achieve when we work together for the common good,” he said.

The harbour is designed to address some of the long-standing challenges faced by Ghana’s artisanal fishing sector. These include the safe launching and landing of canoes, improved fish handling, and enhanced storage capacities.

The complex is equipped with a range of modern facilities, including a 200-capacity fish market, a 60-tonne ice-making plant, a 200-tonne cold store, and market stalls, a daycare centre, among others.

President Akufo-Addo emphasized his government’s appreciation of the crucial role agriculture and fisheries played in Ghana’s economy, pointing out that the fishing sector supports over 2.6 million jobs and contributed $263.2 million to the country’s GDP in 2020.

“This harbour is not just a monument to progress; it is a vital lifeline for socio-economic empowerment, job creation, and improved livelihoods. We are investing in superior infrastructure to reduce post-catch losses, improve fish catches, and reduce our dependence on imported fish,” he stated.

The President praised the Chinese authorities for their support of the project.

He also thanked the Ga Mantse, the chiefs, and the people of Jamestown for their unwavering trust in his government.

Source: GNA