Electric vehicle policies dissemination held in Oti Region

The Ministry of Transport has held a dissemination workshop in Dambai and discussed the revised National Transport Policy and National Electric Vehicle Policy.

The one-day workshop in the Oti Region formed part of a nationwide effort to engage stakeholders at all levels to ensure that the policies are well understood and efficiently implemented across the country.

The event brought together stakeholders from various sectors, including regional administrations, departments, agencies, private sector organisations, professional bodies, academia and transport operators.

Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister of Transport in a speech read on his behalf, expressed optimism that the two policies will serve as a crucial point in the journey towards creating a transportation system that is environmentally friendly, efficient and sustainable.

Addressing participants at Bosatsu Lodge, he said the policies demonstrate the government’s unwavering dedication to confronting urgent challenges and the need for sustainable development.

Mr Asiamah further explained that the National Electric Vehicle Policy aims to decarbonise the transport sector and reduce emissions, aligning with global climate change objectives and transitioning towards a low carbon economy.

He said the policy’s vision is the sustainable adoption and utilisation of safe and affordable electric vehicles which will reduce greenhouse emissions, improve air quality and create new opportunities for domestic industries.

Deputy Superintendent of prison (DSP), Mr Daniel Machator (Rtd), the Oti Regional Minister in a speech read for his behalf, said the electric vehicles in the state would not be only improved the air quality, but also create more employment opportunities and foster innovation in the transportation sector.

He said the Revised National Transport Policy and the National Electric Vehicle Policy were pivotal in steering Ghana towards a more sustainable and technologically advanced transport system.

He assured of the region’s commitment towards the policies which would not only enhance transport infrastructure but also contribute to the global fight against climate change.

Source: GNA