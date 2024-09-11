Phone-snatching at Ashaiman: Residents call for urgent police intervention

Some residents of Ashaiman have appealed to the Ghana Police Service and other relevant agencies to take decisive actions on the growing menace of a phone-snatching syndicate threatening their safety.

They said the area, which is already grappling with infrastructure challenges and occasional crime, had become the hub of an organised criminal network targeting people’s mobile phones and other valuables.

The phone-snatchers, they said, operated in an organised way.

The residents expressed worry over the boldness of the thieves, who strike in broad daylight, leaving them frustrated and fearful.

Mr. Dobila Patrick, a resident, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the activities of the syndicate were an open secret in the community, as almost everyone in the town knows about the phone robbers.

He complained: “They mostly attack in the market, where it’s densely packed and people are distracted. But we are afraid to report them for fear of retaliation,” adding…” the criminals are even sometimes rescued by sympathisers when apprehended in the act.

“The places of operation for the criminals include the Tema-Ashaiman under bridge, which has become dangerous for residents to use, especially during the night due to the frequent attacks.

“Astonishingly, many of these robberies occur within a short distance of the Ashaiman Police Station, yet the criminals continue to operate with little fear of being apprehended,” he said.

Madam Eunice Tamaklo, a vegetable seller in the Ashaiman market, expressed frustration over the situation, saying, “We know the people involved in these crimes, but we remain silent because we fear for our safety. Some of them have connections, and they can make our lives difficult if we speak up,” she explained.

Mr. Lawer Tego, another resident, said, “When they are caught, they do not stay in custody for long, and then they return to the streets. It is disheartening because we feel like the police are part of the problem.”

Investigations by GNA investigation into the activities of the phone snatching syndicate revealed that a Huawei Y6 phone, which is retailed at GH¢1,480, was being sold by the stolen phone dealers for GH¢240.

Motorbikes are often used in the phone-snatching operations, with criminals swiftly targeting pedestrians or motorists caught off-guard with their phones in hand, especially drivers who leave their car windows rolled down and passengers on commercial buses (trotro) being targets.

