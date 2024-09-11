Government’s investment in roads key to poverty reduction – Minister

Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minister for Roads and Highways, says road infrastructure plays a critical role in reducing poverty and improving economic opportunities in Ghana.

Speaking at the 2024 “International Federation of Consulting Engineers” – FIDIC Global Infrastructure Conference in Geneva, Switzerland, the Minister, highlighted the strategic investments by President Akufo-Addo’s government in road networks.

That, he said, had not only enhanced connectivity, but also transformed the lives of Ghanaians, particularly in rural communities.

Delivering his keynote address on the theme: “Transforming Lives with Infrastructure – Investing in and Building a Better World for All,” Mr Asenso-Boakye said the Ghanaian government’s sustained investment in road infrastructure was a driving force for national development.

He said in 2024 alone, the government had programmed to spend approximately 18 per cent of the national budget from Government of Ghana revenue solely on road infrastructure – the biggest in any sector of the economy.

“Road infrastructure is the backbone of our economy and national development. Over the past seven years, Ghana has seen a significant improvement in road density, now surpassing the regional average for Africa,” Mr Asenso-Boakye stated.

He observed that Ghana’s road network density stood at 32.8 kilometers per 100 square kilometers, nearly double the African average, while rural accessibility had improved to 63 per cent – a significant leap from the regional average of 47 per cent.

The Minister noted that these investments had already delivered measurable benefits to communities across the country as data from recent road projects showed a 180 per cent increase in trips to health facilities, while average household incomes in some areas had tripled due to better access to economic opportunities.

Travel times to critical health services have been reduced by 60 per cent, ensuring timely care for citizens in need, he stated.

“These figures are not just statistics. They reflect real improvements in the quality of life for Ghanaians, demonstrating how infrastructure can serve as a catalyst for poverty reduction,” he added.

Mr Asenso-Boakye further highlighted the government’s commitment to sustainability, and that road projects were designed to be resilient and environmentally conscious, ensuring they met the needs of both current and future generations.

The Minister also stressed the importance of partnerships in realizing Ghana’s infrastructure ambitions, citing collaborations with international organizations such as the World Bank and the African Development Bank, as well as the private sector.

“Achieving our infrastructure goals requires strong collaboration, shared expertise, and innovative solutions,” he said.

The Roads and Highways Minister acknowledged the crucial role of Ghanaian engineers and construction professionals in transforming the ambitious plans of the Government into reality.

He said the Government’s focus on upskilling the country’s workforce through Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education initiatives to ensure a steady pipeline of talent to drive infrastructure projects were unwavering.

The FIDIC Global Infrastructure Conference is an annual event that brings together industry leaders, experts, and policymakers in the field of consulting engineering to discuss the future of infrastructure and its role in improving lives around the world.

Ghana’s road infrastructure advancements and their impact on poverty reduction were spotlighted as an exemplary model for how strategic investments can drive long-term development.

Source: GNA