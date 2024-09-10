Ghanaian academic institutions asked to incorporate AI into teaching, learning  

Professor Daniel Agyapong, the Director, Directorate of Academic Planning and Quality Assurance, University of Cape Coast has called on higher educational institutions to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology into their teaching methods.

That would empower and thereby make students responsibly abreast with the AI application and utilization, saying use of AI for teaching and learning remained substantial.

Prof Agyapong made the call in an interview with the media on the side-lines of the 7th Public Lecture of the University of Energy and Natural Resources in Sunyani.

The lecture was on the theme “Universities, Entrepreneurship, and Enterprise Development for Sustainable Development: Policies, Practices, Trends, and Experiences in Ghana”.

Prof Agyapong said educators and academic institutions ought to capitalise on technology and adapt their teaching strategies and methodologies saying while examinations and presentations were valuable, students should also be inspired to use AI to generate information.

“Students should be required to demonstrate their understanding through presentations based on the information they have the AI gather”, he stated, recommending the need for educators to assign hands-on projects that required students to apply the knowledge gained through AI, rather than merely providing exercises.

However, Prof Agyapong said asking direct questions that could be easily answered through AI was not the best and that would not help in the assessment of students’ understanding of issues.

“Sometimes students are more proficient in AI technology than their instructors” Prof Agyapong noted and underlined the importance for both educators and students to advance in technology.

Academic institutions must leverage technology and AI to enhance the teaching and learning experiences for the nation to fully realise its optimum benefit.

Source: GNA