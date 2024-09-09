Ghana out of FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup despite 3-1 win over Austria  

Ghana has been eliminated from the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup despite a 3:1 win over New Zealand in Group E.

The Black Princesses were in contention for a place in the next round as one of the best third placed finishers but Argentina’s win earlier in the day, meant that both New Zealand and Ghana were eliminated from knockout stage calculations, rendering the clash a dead-rubber.

Ghana was looking to make it past the group stage for the first time in history having qualified for the biennial tournament for the 7th straight time but defeats to Austria and Japan made that dream an impossibility.

Beline Nyarkoh had the earlier chance in the 15th minute but her effort was blocked off for a corner kick. Salamatu Abdullai solo run at goal was ruled out for offside to deny Ghana the lead in the 23rd minute.

Wasiima Mohammed’s cross from a corner kick was slotted home by Salamatu Abdulai to give Ghana the lead in the 59th minute. But a defensive blunder handed New Zealand the equaliser in the 63rd minute.

Jennifer Owusuwaa was guilty of a glaring miss from a header to put Ghana in the lead. Ghana’s second goal owed plenty to the impressive Stella Nyamekye, who provided a cross that was met by Abdulai Salamatu, with Madeleine Iro unable to reach her looping header.

Tracey Twum replaced Jennifer Owusuwaa whose first touch resulted in the 3rd goal in the 94th minute as Ghana ended the group with a 3-1 win and in third place with 3 points, while New Zealand finish bottom after three straight defeats.

Source: GNA