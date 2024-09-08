Man, stabs friend to death

A 37-year-old man, Uwombornyi Bado, has met his untimely death after he was stabbed with a stick in his stomach by a colleague, Alhassan Merasa.

This happened at Zongo-Machire, a farming community near Chinderi, the District capital of Krachi Nchumuru of the Oti Region.

He was rushed to a clinic at Chinderi and later referred to the Kete-Krachi District Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Sources revealed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the deceased and the suspect were close friends but could not establish what brought about the misunderstanding.

Mr John Mpoebi Nteleye, the Assembly member of Donwieso West Electoral Area, later confirmed the saddened incident to GNA.

The Assembly member said the incident was later reported to the police, adding that the suspect was subsequently arrested by officers at Chinderi Police Command.

Some community members told the GNA that they were shocked and dismayed at the tragic incident.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at Krachi West District morgue for preservation, while the police pursue further investigations.

Source: GNA