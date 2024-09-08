GTA, Wanderlust Ghana to go on 30,000km overland expedition

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) is collaborating with Wanderlust Ghana to embark on a 30,000 kilometer (KM) overland expedition from Accra, Ghana through some countries in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East and back to Ghana.

The expedition is set to be launched with a take-off celebration at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

Wanderlust Ghana, a group of Ghanaian adventure and tourism enthusiasts, gained international recognition for their overland expedition from Accra, Ghana, to London in 2023.

The group, comprising six members and three vehicles, will undertake this extraordinary journey, passing through 31 countries over two months.

The Chief Executive Officer of the GTA, Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, has expressed his enthusiasm about the group’s commitment to creating meaningful connections across continents.

He said Wanderlust Ghana embodies adventure, exploration, and a commitment to creating meaningful connections across continents, driven by a passion for discovery and philanthropy.

They are storytellers of Ghana’s untapped potential, bridging cultures and championing various causes.

“Their journeys redefine exploration, using the road as a metaphor for connecting people, places, and purposes. Through this expedition, Wanderlust Ghana aims to highlight Africa’s potential as a tourism and investment hub, sharing Ghana’s rich culture, vibrant history, and tourism potential with the world.

The team will travel across Cote d’Ivoire, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Spain, France, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Namibia, Angola, DRC, Congo, Cameroon, Nigeria, Benin, Togo and back to Ghana.

Source: GNA