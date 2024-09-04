All temporary cars to be used by EC must be embossed

Political party representatives within the Essikado Ketan Constituency have entreated the Electoral Commission (EC) to emboss any temporary vehicle to be used in the electioneering processes as a matter of priority.

They believe that using ordinary cars to convey Electoral materials during voting days had over the years created suspicion and doubt in the minds of voters, as to whether such vehicles duly served the greater national interest or otherwise.

A representative from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who pleaded anonymity at the Constituency’s Inter party Dialogue Committee Meeting, hosted by the NCCE, said such unembossed vehicles must not even be used at all and rather called for resourcing of the EC to effectively carry out such a huge constitutional mandate.

He stated that the Constituency had far to reach communities such as Eshiem, Ahanta Abassa, and Ntamakrom, among others, and that using unregistered EC vehicles for voting material supplies or returning of ballots papers to collation Centre at Essikado presented a huge challenge in this year’s election.

Mr Francis Obed Quayson, an NPP member, obliged to the request for the EC to have enough vehicles in their name and logo for the exercise to gain more trust and avert crisis of trust, particularly in that Constituency.

Police Chief Superintendent Edward Tetteh, the Sekondi Divisional Commander of Police, took the parties through the Public Order Act and the need for them to seek consent and support of the Police in all open engagements.

He said the notice of activities must get to the Police five working days before any such event could take place.

Chief Supt. Tetteh said elections formed critical part of any democracy and good governance, hence the agency’s preparedness to work well to ensure that the polls were peaceful come December 7.

Madam Harriet Addy Woode, the NCCE Metropolitan Director, said Ghana had come a long way in Democratic practices, and the need for solid involvement by all to build a greater and stronger Ghana.

She said Politics of money and vote buying must be erased completely from the body Politics of the country while, the trade of ideas, policies and programmes must be the focus of all discourse for discerning minds to purchase.

Madam Woode encouraged party supporters, media and the public to also stop spreading false or calculated information aimed at causing mayhem in society.

Source: GNA