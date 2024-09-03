Virgin Atlantic to relaunch daily flights between Accra and London  

Virgin Atlantic is set to relaunch its services between Accra and London Heathrow.

For the first time since 2013, daily flights will resume from Kotoka International Airport in May 2025 providing much needed competition and choice on the route.

A statement issued in Accra by the Airline said the service aims to respond to the increasing demand to visit friends and relatives.

It said the UK was home to the third largest Ghanaian diaspora in the world, with customers expected to connect through London onto Virgin Atlantic’s US route network to destinations including New York, Boston, Washington DC, Miami and Los Angeles.

The statement said launching on May 1, 2025, the daily service would operate on a mix of our A330-300 and A330-900neo aircraft, each boasting the airline’s Upper Class, Premium and Economy Delight, Classic and Light cabins, as well as an onboard social space.

“Accra is expected to be a strong cargo route and Virgin Atlantic will offer 30 tonnes of capacity on each flight, carrying goods such as fresh produce between Ghana and key markets in the UK and US,” it added.

Virgin Atlantic was founded by Sir Richard Branson in 1984.

The airline, which is part of the global Skyteam alliance, offers three cabin classes, Upper Class, Premium and Economy, each delivering unique experiences that customers love.

The statement said with complimentary food and drink in every cabin, served by the airline’s award-winning cabin crew, alongside over 300 hours of the latest films, TV shows and music, Virgin Atlantic also boasts a fully connected Wi-Fi fleet.

The Upper Class offers fully flat beds while the onboard social space offers customers the opportunity to conduct business meetings, catch up with friends and family or simply relax.

It said the Upper-Class customers could also enjoy a private security channel at London Heathrow, the world-famous Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse and a Revivals lounge for customers to refresh before heading into London.

In 2024, Virgin Atlantic was voted Britain’s only Global Five Star Airline by APEX for the eighth year running in the Official Airline Ratings. It’s also rated five star by SkyTrax, the UK organisation which ranks global airlines and airports.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer, Virgin Atlantic said, “The UK is home to the third largest Ghanaian diaspora in the world and we see huge opportunities to connect friends, relatives and businesses with our new service, as well as providing much needed competition and choice on the Accra to London route.”

He said, “We look forward to launching in 2025 and reminding Ghanaians of the iconic Virgin Atlantic brand and award-winning experience, delivered by our amazing people.”

Source: GNA