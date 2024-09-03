Three persons in court for allegedly assaulting prison officer

Three persons who allegedly assaulted a prison officer during the recent Voter Exhibition Exercise at Adenta, have appeared before an Adentan Circuit Court.

Emmauel Atitso, 20, Innocent Owusu, 18, and Godsway Lumorvi ,21, all students, have pleaded not guilty to the charge of assault.

The Court presided over by Angela Attachie admitted them to bail in the sum of GH¢60,000 with two sureties to be justified.

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo told the Court that complainant was Second Class Officer Nartey Stephen of the Ghana Prison Service, stationed at Roman Ridge in Accra.

Chief Inspector Lanyo said Atitso was a student at University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Accra, old student West African Senior High School (WASS) and a former member of school (WASS) Cadet Corps.

Prosecution said Owusu, the second accused person, is a band trainer to the School Cadet Corps band, Lumorvi, the third accused person, was an old student of WASS.

The Court heard that the complainant was detailed for duty during the Voter Exhibition Exercise at WASS from Tuesday August 8 to 27, 2024.

On Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at about 4:00 pm, the complainant and his colleagues stood about 70 meters away from the exhibition centre, observing the school cadet rehearsal.

Prosecution said suddenly the complainant started coughing as a result of a substance sprayed in the air indiscriminately.

The Prosecution said the complainant looked round to find out where the substance was coming from.

The Court heard that the complainant noticed Atitso was holding pepper spray demonstrating it on a 10-year-old boy who was standing by him.

Chief Inspector Lanyo said the complainant confronted Atitso to collect the said pepper spray from him, but he resisted and punched the complainant in the face.

The Prosecution said two of the complainant’s colleague officers who were on duty with him calmed the situation.

However, prosecution said Owusu, Lumorvi and others in the Cadet Corp, assisted Atitso to “overpower” the complainant and his colleagues.

In the process, Owusu also punched the complainant and aided Atitso to abscond from the scene.

Prosecution said Lumorvi also picked up a stick and with the help of Owusu and some students, attacked the other officers on duty.

Prosecution said the Adenta Police Patrol Team were called to the scene and apprehended Owusu and Lumorvi.

Later, prosecution said Atitso was nabbed by the Police.

Source: GNA