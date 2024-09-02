Tamale College of Education graduate 457 teachers

Four hundred and fifty-seven (457) students at the weekend graduated from the Tamale College of Education during its 10th Congregation.

211 obtained First Class, 245 had Second Class Upper, and one obtained Second Class Lower.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, the Northern Regional Minister, during the event, said that the Government was working tirelessly to address all the grievances of teacher associations in the country.

He entreated the Council of the Tamale College of Education to remain focused and steadfast in guiding the school to attain its mission and vision of developing the essential human resource for the country.

He advised the graduands to apply the knowledge and skills acquired into fruitful and just causes to better the lives of the people, especially rural children, to gain quality and decent education like those in the cities.

Dr Sulemana lddrisu, the Principal, appealed to the Government to address infrastructure challenges of the College to improve teaching and learning.

