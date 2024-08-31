Some Ghanaian voters show no interest in elections 2024 

Some voters in the Nkwanta South Constituency of the Oti Region have expressed their disinterest in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Ghana News Agency, in an interview with some voters after a low turnout at some centres in the just ended voters register exhibition exercise in the constituency, said they were not going to vote.

Mr. Kofi Agbenyiga, who expressed his frustration, citing the current economic situation in the country, felt his vote would not bring any change in his life and the lives of other ordinary Ghanaians.

He also accused politicians of only interested in themselves instead of the country’s development.

Some also emphasised no development in their areas, saying during campaigns, politicians reach out for votes but refused to fulfil their promises.

A visit to some polling stations in the Constituency, including Smart Start Academy centre A, out of 480 registered voters, only 79 have verified.

At Smart Start Academy centre B which had 488 registered voters, 89 verified.

The Nkwanta JHS A’ exhibition centre A had 977 but 168 verified, centre B with 457 voters registered, 56 checked the validity of their voters card.

Mr Mahama Nuhu, the Oti Regional Electoral Officer, said the officials were collating all names from the 999 exhibition centres in the region.

