“Akyere”: Yaw Boadu Ayeboafoh recounts life experiences in autobiography 

A book chronicling the life of Mr Yaw Boadu Ayeboafoh, Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), has been launched in Accra.

Titled “Akyere: The Stream Which Never Dries Up – My Life Story,” the 320-page autobiography recounts the circumstances surrounding the birth of the author and his experiences in a setting that traverses life in the village, school, and the corporate world from the 1960s through to the 2020.

Reviewing the book, Nanabanyin Dadson, Head of Journalism at the African University College of Communication, and a Former Editor of the Graphic Showbiz, noted that there were a variety of motivations for people to write their biographies and share it with the world.

He said the topmost four of those motivations were to provide self-reflection, identify the legacy of achievements, share experiences and knowledge, and to inspire others.

He observed that Mr Ayeboafoh’s autobiography combined all four motivations into one huge narration that engaged the reader from the humble beginnings to the place of pride where Mr Ayeboafoh occupies today.

He noted that the writer communicated the events of his life in a very relaxed, almost informal manner, with a conversational tone that reaches the reader as someone he is sharing “filla” with.

“While he is on a particular stream of narration, he leaves the main issue and goes to another sub-story only to return to the mainstream once more,” he noted.

In concluding his review, Nanabanyin Dadson, said aside being a work of literature, the book presented itself as an inspiration to all people who had faced considerable changes that had threatened to smother their dreams.

He urged parents to put into writing their life stories, not necessarily in book form, so that their offsprings would grow to know who their parents really were.

“These days when older generations hardly communicate with the ‘GenZees’, such an exercise may help to bridge the culture gap,” he said.

In his remarks, Prof Amin Alhassan, Director General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, who launched the book, commended Mr Ayeboafoh for documenting his life, and experiences.

For her part, Mrs Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, a former Council of State Member and Chairperson of the “Akyere” book launch, who praised Mr Ayeboafo for his new book, said it would create a valuable record for future generations.

