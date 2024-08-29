Reclamation plans for Damang Mine offers best land uses for local communities

Mr Sampson Arthur, the Operations Manager of Abosso GoldFields Limited, has said the reclamation plans for the Damang Mine, has been designed to facilitate the re-establishment of the best land uses to benefit its local communities.

He said the plans guaranteed a solid foundation for the global ESG agenda, while returning strong economic value and sustainable livelihood to the local communities.

Addressing stakeholders at the 2024 Open house forum on rehabilitation Planning for Mine and closure at Damang, Mr Arthur said the development of a detailed mine closure plan was underway.

He said a closure gap analysis had been completed and they were in the process of engaging the services of reputable consultants for identified studies such as geochemical, pit lake investigation, contamination characterisation, social transition, and development, among others.

As the first Mine to ever sign the Reclamation Security Agreement (RSA) with the Government of Ghana and posted a reclamation bond in November 2000, they strive to show commitment to concurrent reclamation and to the requirement of the Accord, he indicated

He said as part of measures to ensure that adequate funds were readily available at closure for reclamation, they continued to update the reclamation bond posted with the Government through the Environmental Protection Agency.

Mr Arthur hinted that “the current reclamation liability of the Mine as of 31 December 2023 was estimated at $24.99 million. AGL has, however, posted a security bond of $25 million comprising $12.3 million cash and $12.7 million bank guarantee with the First National (FN) Bank”.

He said this meant that in the unlikely event that the Mine failed to rehabilitate the disturbed lands, the State could fall on the $25 million bond to carry out the rehabilitation.

In addition, the Mine continued to set aside $200,000 cash every month with the intention to improve the cash component of the bond and reduce the bank guarantee amount every year.

“Currently, 1,455 hectares representing 18 per cent of Damang’s concession of 8,111hactares of lands is disturbed and out of these disturbed areas, 523 hectares representing 36 per cent has so far been reclaimed,” he said.

The Mine’s rehabilitation activities continued to cover the tailings storage facilities, waste rock dumps and all other disturbed areas.

“Rubber plantation expansion continues to cover these areas as well and other sites disturbed by illegal miners. This year, the Mine will pour its first produce from the more than 50 hectares of rubber farm,” he announced.

He said they would continue to expand and develop new areas for the rubber plantation within the disturbed areas and was confident of the prospects and positive impacts of these activities in its local communities.

Mr Arthur used the opportunity to call on its stakeholders for continuous support and cooperation with Gold Fields to achieve success.

Mr John Adingelah, the Environmental Unit Manager, cited the use of topsoil as farmlands, logging on rehabbed sites, cattle herds grazing on rehabilitated lands and illegal mining on rehabilitated areas, as some challenges the Mine had identified.

He said illegal mining on rehabilitated area destroyed the reinstalled lands, preventing the Mine from meeting regulator closure requirement and increased rehabilitation cost.

Mr Adingelah cautioned those engaging in those acts to stop, calling for strengthened stakeholder collaboration to help address this all-important issue.

Mr Eric Doe Ackuayi, the Senior Community Affairs Manager, praised stakeholders for coming together to dialogue and discuss Mine closure planning activities.

Stakeholders had the opportunity to tour some rehabilitated areas on the Mine, which had been developed into vegetable farms, coconut, oil palm and rubber plantations.

Nana Kofi Ngoroh II, the Chief of Amoanda Bosomtwi Divisional Area, said he was excited with the level of development on the various farms, and thanked Damang Mine for the initiative.

Source: GNA