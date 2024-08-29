Court bars driver from driving for 12 months for road traffic offences

The Hohoe Magistrate Court has barred Alhassan Sani, a driver, from driving for 12 months (till July 5, 2025).

Sani was convicted on a plea of guilty to the charges of failing to comply with traffic sign, driving without license, use of vehicle without insurance and use of vehicle without a road worthy certificate.

In addition to not driving for a year, he was also fined by the Court presided over by Madam Comfort A. Apalayine to an amount of GH¢1,800.

Chief Inspector of Police, Charles Aziati, Prosecuting, told the Court that although the convict was not ‘known,’ the rate of disregard for road regulations was not encouraging, hence the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others.

He said on July 1, 2024, at about 0605 hours, personnel from the Volta North Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, were on duty at the Hohoe main market traffic light when they spotted the convict.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the convict was in charge a Nissan Almera taxicab with registration number GW 2174 -13 emerging from the post office direction, adding that the convict on reaching the traffic light, disregarded the amber and red lights and drove through it and was arrested by the police.

He said during interrogation, it was found out that the convict did not have a driving license, nor did the vehicle have insurance and road worthy certificate.

Source: GNA