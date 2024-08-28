NPP stands for peace and stability of Ghana – Justine Kodua Frimpong

Mr. Justine Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has assured the National Peace Council (NPC) that the party will do nothing to undermine the country’s peace and stability.

According to him, the NPP has worked for years to ensure the country’s peace and stability and will not do anything to threaten it.

“The NPP stands for peace and admires the political stability that we have in this country and will never at any point in time anything to defeat and destroy the peace and stability that we are enjoying as a country.”

Mr. Frimpong made the remarks when a delegation from the NPC led by Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salin, an NPC board member, met with the party’s leadership at its headquarters in Accra.

He further stressed that the NPP, as a political tradition, has been at the forefront of promoting and canvassing for multi-party democracy because it believed in the rule of law.

Mr. Frimpong cited the NPP’s proposal for picture ID cards, a biometric system, transparent ballot boxes, and other aspects of the country’s electoral process that Ghanaians now enjoyed.

He said that the NPP, as a political party, was proud of the country’s achievements as a multi-party democracy over the last three decades and that the party had served both in government and opposition.

Mr. Frimpong also stated that the NPP had a strong candidate and a good message on which Ghanaians would vote, and that even if the party lost the polls, it would accept the results, claiming that they would have another four years to persuade Ghanaians to vote for them.

“But Mr. Chairman, let nobody threaten the NPP…. Nobody can threaten the NPP that if it does not go their way this country will be ungovernable or there may be mayhem, something that we will never accept.

“That signal must be sent to them clearly, that we are going to the elections and Ghanaians will decide. But when Ghanaians decide it is the NPP, anyone will accept the results and if does not go favour too we will accept the results” he said.

Maulvi Bin Salin emphasised that the NPC’s goal was to have open discussions with the NPP, listen to their problems, and work out solutions.

He also expressed concern about political operatives playing war drums on radio stations, which he insisted elevated the country’s temperature ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He later presented a manual by the NPC on the code of conduct for political parties to Mr. Frimpong.

Source: GNA