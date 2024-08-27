Pouring water on collapsed persons could prove fatal – NAS warns

The National Ambulance Service (NAS) has urged the public not to pour water on collapsed people when rescuing them, as this could prove life-threatening.

Mr. Yakubu Allotey, the Mamprobi Ambulance Station Manager, stated that throwing water on such people in their collapsed position had the potential to kill them before they got to the hospital.

He spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a basic life support education for pupils at Hijaz Islamic Basic School in the Ablekuma South Constituency to imbue in them the skills they will need in an emergency.

“We have realised that whenever there is an incident where someone collapses, the first thing people do is to pour water on them but that is not right.

“When someone is unconscious, he or she does not have control over the heart and respiratory system. So, when you pour water on him or her, the person can inhale it and aspirate.

“During this aspiration, the water can enter the lungs, and eventually cause the person to die before they are brought to the facility.

“So, we encourage the public not to pour water, use painful or burning substances during emergencies because it is not the best,” Mr. Allotey stated.

The pupils were educated on the mandate of the National Ambulance, how to perform Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), choking in children and adults, epilepsy/ seizures, and convulsions.

Mr. Allotey said the objective was to educate primary schools in the area on basic life support and to establish clubs to train others and help with situations of emergency in the future.

He explained that the initiative was the first in a series of educational activities designed to promote basic life support skills in pupils at an early age.

He urged the public to contact the National Ambulance Service on 112 during accidents or emergencies, and to heed sirens.

Source: GNA