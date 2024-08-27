Green Bonds can attract investors to Ghana’s Financial Market — Fidelity Bank boss 

Mr Atta Gyan, Deputy Managing Director, Fidelity Bank, has highlighted the potential of “Green Bonds” in driving sustainable development and attracting new investors to Ghana’s financial market.

Green bonds refer to financial products that channel capital directly into projects that address critical environmental challenges such as renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure, and efficient resource management.

In his address at the ACI Financial Markets Conference, Mr. Gyan said green bonds could be “a powerful tool” for environmental and economic impact, and attract “socially conscious investors who seek to make a positive difference.”

“As we look towards the future of finance, we believe some of the most interesting opportunities lie in the introduction of sustainable financial products like green bonds.

“Exciting and profitable projects, social capital, and strong market demand can pave the way for green bonds to become a cornerstone of sustainable finance in our economy,” he stated.

With the right policies and collaboration, collaboration his belief that green bonds could “create social good while driving long-term value.”

To that end, he highlighted Fidelity Bank’s commitment to playing “a leading role” in the development of the green bond market in Ghana.

The conference brought together industry leaders, regulators, and policymakers to discuss the future of Ghana’s financial sector.

Mr. Gyan also touched on the transformative power of innovation in the financial sector, saying that innovation in the financial market should enhance operations and address the needs of individuals and businesses.

He said Fidelity Bank would continue to maintain the highest ethical standards in banking, and praised the Institution’s efforts in promoting financial inclusion through innovative products and services.

“Through collaborative efforts, we can expand access to financial services, making it easier for individuals and small businesses to participate in the economy,” he said.

“Fidelity Bank continues to demonstrate leadership, innovation, and ethical excellence, and positions itself as a key player in shaping the future of the country’s financial market.”

Source: GNA