Manifestos of parties should influence your votes – Anglican Bishop

Right Reverend Dennis Debukari Tong, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale has called on the citizenry to study the manifestos of the various political parties in detail and vote to transform the country.

He said, “Let us study the manifestos to identify the party with ability to put the country on the right path of development and growth.”

He made the call while delivery his at the 11th diocesan synod of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale, an event, aimed at deliberating on relevant issues of the church and the Diocese.

He said it was the collective responsibility of citizens to ensure that power was entrusted to the right leaders, adding voting right would help shape the nation.

The synod is a four-day event being held on the theme: “Building the Diocese: Looking Beyond the Present”.

Right Reverend Tong said the church had a major responsibility in making the country a better place for all, saying prayer was a way to right the wrongs.

He said the church must pray for peaceful elections in December, and endeavour to exercise their franchise to elect leaders, who had the country at heart.

He said “Everyone, who has the voting right must exercise the right to elect those, who are God fearing and are interested in putting things right.”

He said the world had become a dynamic place where things were consistently changing and called for change from everyone including Christians.

He said the church must fix itself within the world’s changing dichotomy to become relevant to see to the growth of increasing converts to the Kingdom of God.

Source: GNA