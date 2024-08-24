AGI urges the president to assent new GSA Law

The Association of Ghana Industries (AG) has urged President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo to assent the newly-passed Ghana Shippers Authority law.

AGI said the law would serve the interest of players in the shipping and logistics industry, therefore, the President should append his signature promptly.

The Association, in a press statement, also called on other trade groups to support the law.

“The GSA Act will reduce significantly, if not totally eliminate arbitrary clearing charges at the ports, and will empower the GSA to act on behalf of the State to hold all players accountable.

“It would make those who engage in unfair business practices that abuse the rights of shippers to account for their acts which negatively impact consumers in the long run,” Mr Humphrey Ayim Darke, AGI President, said.

AGI again called on stakeholders to “use dialogue to address any concerns they have or envisage” about the law.

“…Such an approach is necessary to make Ghana an attractive and competitive trading destination and transit route for international trade, and will guarantee beneficial progress for the commercial trading sector,” it added.

The new GSA law will, among other things, regulate commercial activities of shippers, and primarily address the issue of unfair and excessive charges that burden traders who use Ghana’s sea and airports, as well as land borders.

It will also “introduce transparency in the determination of port fees and charges, and ensure that there is accountability in the legal movement of international trade cargo across all of borders of Ghana.”

Source: GNA