Prof Opoku-Agyemang urges Ghanaians to value their votes

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged Ghanaians to base their voting decisions on the state of the economy and how it has impacted their lives and businesses.

A statement issued by Mr. James Agyenim-Boateng, Spokesman of the NDC running mate, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Prof Opoku-Agyemang invited those who usually vote for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be sincere about the abysmal performance of the Government, and vote for change.

“A political party is not like a family which bonds you by blood. You are free to change party and vote for a party that can truly improve your livelihood and develop the nation,” she explained.

Addressing a mammoth durbar of traders at the Odorkor Market in Accra, as part of her campaign tour of markets in the Greater Accra Region, Prof Opoku-Agyemang noted

that it was important that Ghanaians derived value from voting.

She noted that the main reason and value for voting was to achieve national development in all sectors; saying “therefore, any political party in government that does not produce the desired development does not deserve to be in government.”

She encouraged the citizens to make the right decision by voting for the NDC to guarantee the safety and progress of the county.

“The government will come with sweet promises, gifts and money to buy your votes. Take the money because it’s your money, but vote against them,” she advised.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang noted that it was time for Ghanaians to unite against poverty, underdevelopment and deceit, giving the assurance that former President John Mahama was a trustworthy leader, who had the experience to navigate the country out of the hardship created by the mismanagement of the NPP Government.

She said all attempts by the NPP Government to discredit the NDC flagbearer had failed; saying “it is now clear to Ghanaians, who the corrupt and incompetent people are”.

“We shall continue to be truthful to Ghanaians,” she said, indicating that the mission of the NDC was to use its experience to get the country back on the track of progress.

“We have done it before, so when we say we shall do this and that, we know what we are talking about because we know how to do it better for the benefit of all Ghanaians,” she said.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang called for the support of all, especially traders to be able to return the NDC to power, “reset the country and build the Ghana we want together.”

Source: GNA