Ghana Health Service to establish additional research centres

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has kick started processes to establish two additional research centres to advance innovations towards improved health outcomes.

The centres, to be instituted in the Savannah and Western North regions, would focus on studies relevant to the disease profiles within those areas to shape policy and strategies towards safeguarding the health and wellbeing of citizens.

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the GHS, made the disclosure at the opening of the 2024 Health Research Dissemination Forum on the theme: “Driving Participation, Innovation and Excellence in the Network of Practice; the Role of Health Research.”

He said that would complement the already existing three health research institutions in Navrongo, Dodowa and Kintampo, in the three ecological zones of the country to undertake complex policy related research.

He said assessments on the proposed sites had been conducted and that work would soon start on the research centres.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye highlighted the significant contributions of the Research and Development Division (RDD) towards quality and accessible healthcare delivery in Ghana.

“Following Ghana’s commitment to manufacture vaccines locally to reduce disease burden, I see the infrastructure developed at the Kintampo, Navrongo and Dodowa, useful for the immediate evaluation of the safety of the new vaccines in the country.

“I am, therefore, excited about the recent engagement with the Ghana Vaccine Institute to chart the pathway towards vaccine development in Ghana and we will count on our researchers and scientists to spearhead studies in that direction.”

Professor Irene Agyapong, a renowned Public Health Physician, in a presentation on Ghana’s journey towards improving primary healthcare within the “Network of Practice” acknowledged how research themes around community involvement in health system strengthening and interventions birthed concepts like the Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS).

She stressed the need for upcoming research to focus on geographical dynamics and its impact on persisting and emerging health challenges in the country in order to close the gaps in policy decisions.

“We must rationalise our system such that we look at what works in the urban areas and what works in the rural areas so that we can put essential resources together for better health outcomes,” she stated.

Dr Abraham Oduro, the Director of the RDD, assured that the Division would continue championing health policies and programmes to make a difference in the wellbeing of citizens and national development at large.

The three-day conference would include scientific presentations on about 50 abstracts, spanning various themes that delve into key issues, specifically around malaria, TB, HIV and diabetes to help reduce prevalence and improve treatment outcomes.

“As the mandate of the Division is to coordinate, harmonise, strengthen and support the conduct of research in the GHS for policy decision making, the abstracts that will be presented, some of which you’ve seen earlier on, will help us make decisions for service delivery and also to sustain gains made,” Dr Oduro said.

Source: GNA