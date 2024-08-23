Court fines man for assaulting miner and police officer

The Circuit Court at Tarkwa has fined Nangmin Kaal, a 25-year-old small scale miner, GH¢1,200 or in default one year imprisonment for assaulting his colleague and a police officer at Wassa Akropong in the Western Region.

Also, the court presided over by Mrs Hathia Ama Manu ordered Kaal to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for six months failure of which he would serve two years in prison.

He pleaded guilty to causing harm, damage and resisting arrest.

Superintendent of Police Juliana Essel-Dadzie, who led prosecution told the court that the complainant, Kwaku Tubin, a small-scale miner and Kaal resided at Adaamaso near Wassa Akropong, and both worked in the same mining site.

He said on Thursday May 16, 2024, at about 0400 hours, a misunderstanding ensued between the complainant and Kaal when they were sharing money from gold they had, and in the process Kaal hit the complainant’s head with a stick and bolted.

The prosecution said some people who happened to be passing by rescued the complainant and rushed him to the Wassa Akropong Government hospital for treatment where he was admitted for four days and discharged.

He said same day at about 1000 hours, the police on barrier duty at the Wassa Akropong Goil filing station had a tip-off that Kaal had boarded a vehicle and was heading towards Wassa Akropong.

Superintendent Essel-Dadzie said when the vehicle arrived at the barrier and the duty bearers attempted to nab Kaal, he resisted arrest and instead managed to escape.

She said a police officer who chased Kaal and had him arrested, was assaulted by Kaal, but with the assistance of the other police officers, he was overpowered and handed over to the Wassa Akropong police.

Source: GNA