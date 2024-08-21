ECOWAS Court, UNHCR strengthen partnership for Protection of Refugees and Stateless Persons

The Community Court of Justice, ECOWAS has hosted a high-level delegation from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), led by Mr. Raouf Mazou, Assistant High Commissioner for Operations.

The meeting highlighted the common desire of both institutions to strengthen their collaboration on the protection of refugees and stateless people within the community space.

During the meeting, the Vice-President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, Justice Gberi-bè Ouattara, representing the President of the Court, Judge Edward Amoako Asante expressed the gratitude of the Court to UNHCR for its continued commitment to protecting human rights globally.

He underscored the need for a stronger partnership between the two institutions, noting the immense benefits of this partnership for the Community citizens.

He called for deeper collaboration with the UNHCR in the area of access to justice and human rights protection which are joint mandates of both organizations.

Justice Ouattara also recalled the crucial role of the UNHCR as amicus curiae (friend of the Court), particularly in cases involving refugees and stateless persons.

This partnership, according to him, makes it possible for UNHCR to provide technical expertise to affected individuals in legal proceedings, thus strengthening the promotion and protection of human rights in the region.

Ms. Ruvendrini, Assistant High Commissioner in charge of Protection, expressed the appreciation of UNHCR to the ECOWAS Court for the strong collaboration and synergy between both organizations. She welcomed the Court’s commitment to the implementation of the 2022 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between both organizations, noting that the agreement allowed UNHCR to submit expert opinions or amicus curiae interventions on cases of importance for the protection of refugees and stateless persons.

Ms Ruvendrini further advocated for the continuous implementation of the MOU, while noting the importance of an information-sharing mechanism between the Court and UNHCR, aimed at facilitating closer and more effective cooperation on legal cases affecting the rights of persons of concern.

The other members of the UNHCR delegation to the ECOWAS Court are: Abdouraouf GNON-KONDE, Regional Director for West and Central Africa; Herve KUATE, UNHCR Senior Advisor in charge of liaison with ECOWAS and ECCAS, Abuja; Lara SCHOLTERBECK, External Relations Officer – UNHCR West and Central Africa Regional Office; and Joan Ogu, Assistant.

The meeting ended with exchanges of pleasantries and gifts on both sides.

Source: GNA