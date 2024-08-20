WAEC uncovers institutions planning to engage in mass cheating in 2024 WASSCE

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) says some institutions are planning to engage in mass cheating in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for 2024 school candidates.

According to WAEC’s intelligence, part of the grand scheme of some of these institutions include the charging of candidates to pay between GH¢200 and GH¢500 to receive ‘assistance from invigilators.”

A statement issued and signed by Mr John K Kapi, Head of Public Affairs, National Office WAEC said, “supervisors at some centres are planning to assign teachers to invigilate subjects they teach; some schools have registered persons who are not their bona fide students.”

The WAEC assured all stakeholders and the pubic that all necessary test security measures had been put in places to ensure that the examination was conducted successfully.

The Council cautioned all heads of school, supervisors and invigilators to desist from carrying out grand schemes of mass cheating as those involved would be dealt with according to the rules and regulations of the examination.

“The Council will not hesitate to nullify the entries of such candidates and those who manage to sneak in will have their entire results cancelled if found out.

In addition, examination centres that do not comply with the rules governing the examination will be relocated to WAEC designated centres.

The Council therefore solicits stakeholders’ support, especially supervisors and invigilators in safeguarding the integrity of the examination.

The statement advised candidates to adhere to the rules and regulations of the examination and be wary of the activities of rogue website operators, whose primary duty was to circulate fake questions and lure candidates into subscribing questions thereby taking their focus off their books.

It reminded candidates that they could pass their examination without cheating.

The WAEC commenced the administration of practical and theory papers for WASSCE for School candidates on Monday August 19, 2024.

This follows the administration of the Visual Art Project work from August 5 to 16, 2024.

The examination would end on Friday September 20, 2024.

A total of 460,611candidates made up of 212,954 males and 247,657 females drawn from 1,003 schools have been registered for the examination.

WAEC says “this figure is 2.66 per cent higher than the 2023 entry figure of 448,674. The examination takes place at 1,000 centres across the country.

Source: GNA