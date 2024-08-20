NMC tells New Times Corporation staff to follow due process in addressing challenges

Mr Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafo, Chairman, National Media Commission, has urged the staff of the New Times Corporation to follow due process and channel their grievances through appropriate channels for redress.

That, he said, was necessary because the country was governed by rules and regulations.

The Chairman gave the advice in Accra at the inauguration of new board members of New Times Corporation.

Mr Boadu-Ayeboafo stressed that though following due process was involving, it helped in sustainability.

He urged the management to be innovative and implement measures to appeal to the younger generation.

The NMC Chairman called for unity and entreated workers to work with board members and management, saying, “Lets not destroy the industrial harmony you have enjoyed.”

“You have an interest in ensuring that management acts responsibly at all times. By trying to demand accountability from management, you must also be accountable.”

Mr Martin Adu-Owusu, the Managing Director, New Times Corporation, thanked the outgone board members for their guidance and leadership towards the progress of the corporation.

He welcomed the new members and pledged to work with all.

The Corporation, he stated, had adopted stringent measures to minimise wastage, avoid revenue leakages, and engage in prudent expenditures.

To maintain the Corporation’s position as a highly competitive player in the media space, the leadership outsourced its printing of newspapers to ensure quality delivery.

He announced that with the support of the NMC and guidance of the previous board members, the Corporation had gone far in acquiring a new offset printing machine to improve its operations.

The Managing Director pledged the Corporation’s resolve to provide free and fair reportage ahead of the General

Election.

Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, the new Board Chairman of the Corporation, called for unity, saying, “Let us work together for God and country irrespective of personal interests.”

The members are: Mr Kwesi Adjei Kersi, Dr Theresa Larteley Adu, Lawrence Roland Satuh, Dr Charity Binka, Mr Julio De-Medeiros, Mr Samuel S Sarfo, Mr Abdul Moomin Gbana and Mr Adu-Owusu.

Source: GNA