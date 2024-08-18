Some 2,000 people in Ghana die through road accidents this year – NRSA

About 2,000 people had so far died through road accidents since the beginning of the year.

Out of the number 75 per cent are males and 25 per cent females and averagely eight persons die daily in the country.

David Osafo Adonteng, Director -General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), disclosed this in an address read on his behalf at the launch of this year’s Driver’s Challenge in Accra on Friday on the theme: ‘Drivers, Our Pride.”

The Driver’s Challenge, an initiative of the 1 Trotro News, which is in collaboration with Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), National Ambulance Service (NAS) and Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) is to honour drivers and educate road users on the importance of road safety.

It also provides a platform for drivers to showcase their skills and knowledge and encourage continuous learning and professional development among drivers, fostering a culture of excellence and responsibility on our roads and rewarding excellence driver.

Mr Adonteng noted that the drivers’ challenge was a crucial step towards promoting road safety and responsible driving practices in the country.

He said despite the effort of the NRSA, and its collaborators road safety statistics remained alarming and called on road users to prioritize safety.

The Director-General stressed the importance of road safety as a shared responsibility requiring a collective effort from drivers, passengers, pedestrians and all other road users.

Captain Paul Fordjour, a Patron of I Trotro News said the primary purpose of the competition was to recognise and honour outstanding drivers.

He emphasised the importance of celebrating the dedication, skills and professionalism of drivers who navigate our roads daily.

Mr Charles Kwablah Akunnor, former Coach of the B lack Stars, who is the Brand Ambassador, commended the I Trotro News for their initiative and expressed the hope that the Drivers Challenge would help reduce road accidents and promote safe driving habit among drivers.

Source: GNA