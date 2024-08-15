Two Ghana Air Force pilots complete first solo flight 

The Ghana Air Force has celebrated two of its pilots for completing their first solo flights on the K8-P Fighter Wing aircraft.

The flights, which mark a significant milestone in their aviation careers, also add to their flying hours.

The two pilots – Flight Lieutenants (Flt Lt) Benjamin Adotey Hermann and Isaac Antieme of the No.4 Strike and Recce Wing unit on Friday, August 9, 2024, embarked on the first solo flights after months of rigorous training in the Fighter Wing.

Credited with approximately 150 flight hours, Flt Lt Isaac Antieme, who had his initial training at the Air Force Aviation University (AFAU) in China, flying the PT6 aircraft, also flew the Diamond DA 42NG upon returning to Ghana, before being posted to the No. 4 Strike and Recce wing to fly the K8-P.

For his part, Flt Lt Benjamin Adotey Hermann, who also had his initial training at the AFAU, flying the PT6 aircraft, later attended the United States Air Force (USAF) sponsored Aviation Leadership Program, where he flew the Diamond DA 20 and Texan T6 aircraft and soloed on these platforms.

After successfully completing the course, he was posted to the No. 4 Strike and Recce wing to fly the K8-P.

He has to his credit, approximately 350 flight hours.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the significance of the milestone, Wing Commander (Cmd) Frank Ato Mills, the Instructor, and Commanding Officer (CO) of the No.4 Strike and Recce Wing, said it signified a pilot’s ability to handle an aircraft independently, and an achievement on their path to becoming a qualified aviator.

According to him, the two pilots demonstrated competence and readiness for the next stages of their training.

He said while the achievement was worth celebrating, it was just the beginning for the two young pilots, noting that a pilot’s true operational impact came from continued training, experience, and qualifications in more complex aircraft and missions.

“The shared experience of first solos fosters camaraderie and pride among pilots, strengthening the bonds and understanding within the Ghana Air Force,” he added.

First solo flight

First solo flight is a significant milestone in pilot training, marking a crucial step in developing confidence and skills.

It is a defining moment in the journey of any pilot and symbolises not only their technical proficiency but also their courage and confidence in handling the aircraft independently.

It is also a demonstration of a pilot’s ability to perform under pressure, make quick decisions while maintaining situational awareness.

