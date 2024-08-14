eTranzact Ghana appoints Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso as Board Chair

eTranzact Ghana Limited, a leading provider of innovative payment technology solutions, has appointed Reverend Professor Paul Frimpong-Manso as its new Board Chairperson.

Rev. Prof. Frimpong-Manso brings over 40 years of distinguished leadership and executive experience to this new role.

He has served on numerous boards both in the public and private sectors, and his career spans various domains, including Christian ministry, corporate governance, and motivational speaking.

Mr. John Apea, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of eTranzact Ghana, stated in a release that, “We are thrilled to welcome Rev. Prof. Frimpong-Manso as the new Chairman of eTranzact Ghana.

“His extensive experience, visionary leadership, and unwavering commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission to drive innovation and provide unparalleled financial technology solutions in Ghana and beyond.”

As a respected global leader, the release said Rev. Prof Frimpong-Manso had made substantial contributions to both religious and corporate communities, and the significant appointment is expected to further bolster the company’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the fintech industry.

He had previously served as the President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) and was the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, where he spearheaded numerous successful initiatives.

In addition to his religious and executive roles, Prof. Frimpong-Manso was a significant figure in the corporate sector, serving on over 20 corporate boards, including several financial institutions.

He currently holds prominent positions such as the Board Chairman of Kwamanman Rural Bank PLC and the Thrivus Institute and is also a Christian Service University (CSU) Council Member.

His expertise extends to national duties, where he served as the Board Chairman of the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons.

He is also the Founder and President of Frimpong-Manso Institute (FMI), a Christian think-tank, established to provide truth and apolitical versions of issues to shape mindsets amongst Christians at various levels of society and the world at large to bring about transformation.

It noted that as eTranzact Ghana Limited embarks on its new chapter under the guidance of Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso, the company remains committed to delivering cutting-edge fintech solutions and fostering financial inclusion across Ghana.

