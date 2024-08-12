Farmers in Adaklu Kodzobi electoral area count their losses due to drought

Farmers in the Adaklu Kodzobi electoral area in the Adaklu district are counting their losses due to a severe drought that has hit the area.

According to the farmers, the last rain in the area was about eight weeks ago.

Mr Seth Letsu, a rice and maize farmer told the Ghana News Agency that he could not get a single grain of rice from his ten-acre rice farm.

He continued that due to the drought, army worms had destroyed his eight-acre maize farm.

Mr Letsu stated that he invested about GH¢8,000 on the farms “and yet I cannot harvest anything this major season.”

He noted that the rainfall pattern was changing for the worse every year since 2020 in the area.

Mr. Letsu, who was the best Adaklu district best rice farmer in 2016 said prices of foodstuffs would rise astronomically in the area if the drought persisted.

Mr. Moses Nyatsikor, a yam farmer, also told the GNA that he invested about six GH¢6,000 in his six-acre yam farm this year.

He said the yams were beginning to wither due to the drought while noting that though it did not rain last year as expected, the yields were good.

Madam Ernestine Deh, a maize farmer said she borrowed money from a loan company, which she invested in a four-acre farm.

She lamented that the situation put her in a dilemma as she had to look for money to repay the loan.

The area, which could be described as the food basket of Adaklu would face a severe food crisis if the drought continues.

Source: GNA