President breaks ground for commencement of Adentan-Dodowa road project 

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod on Thursday to start construction of the Adentan-Dodowa Dualisation Road project in the Adentan Constituency.

This will transform the existing single-track Adentan-Dodowa road into a 22-kilometer dual carriageway with double lanes on each side, service lanes, and intersections to ease traffic congestion on the route.

The inter-regional road project is being constructed by Oswal Investments Limited, an indigenous Ghanaian enterprise, and will connect Ghana’s capital to the Eastern and Volta regions, as well as beyond.

President Akufo-Addo said the move was part of his government’s comprehensive plan to improve major trunk roads across the country.

He said that since 2017, over 12,830 kilometers of roads have been completed across the country, including 2,055 kilometers of roads and the construction of four interchanges in the Greater Accra region.

“Additionally, three bridges have been constructed in Tema Communities’ 12 and 19, as well as in Taifa. Some of the notable projects which have been completed include the iconic four-tier Pokuase interchange, the first of its kind in Ghana and West Africa, and the second in Africa,” he added.

The President said the government’s initiatives are aimed at cutting travel times, reducing vehicle running costs, and enhancing road safety.

These enhancements are critical for fostering connectivity and supporting the nation’s economic development.

President Akufo-Addo urged the contractor to implement the necessary traffic management measures to minimise inconveniences to commuters and pedestrians during the construction period.

Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, Minister for Roads and Highways, said the road would play a crucial economic role in facilitating trade and travel between the Greater Accra and Eastern Regions.

He said the project would reduce travel time, improve mobility and ensure the safe and efficient transportation of goods and people.

Mr Asenso-Boakye urged residents along the project corridor to be patient with the contractor as the work progresses.

“With the construction works in full swing, it is expected that motorists and travellers would experience some inconveniences on the road. I therefore appeal to motorists, local inhabitants and other stakeholders to exercise care and restraint and follow safety measures that have been put in place by the contractor,” he said.

The Adentan-Dodowa road was originally reconstructed in 1998 by a Ghanaian company, Kasab Civil Engineering Company Limited.

The scope of the project comprise asphaltic concrete pavement with binder and wiring courses, service lanes on both sides of the main carriageway, drainage structures, walkways, lay-bys, as well as installed street lights, traffic control devices and road line markings.

Source: GNA